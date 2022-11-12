Oppenheimer Comments on Beyond Air, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Beyond Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Beyond Air’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09).

XAIR opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.12. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Beyond Air by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 704,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 53,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 327,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

