Oppenheimer Comments on Custom Truck One Source, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Custom Truck One Source in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Custom Truck One Source’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $362.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.71 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.29%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTOS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 605.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

