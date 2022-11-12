Oppenheimer Lowers Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $50.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 129.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $85.95.

Insider Activity

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 431,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,639,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,184,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

