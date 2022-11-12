Oppenheimer Trims Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price to $60.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.93.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of TTD stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,438.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
