O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $848.00

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $848.00 and last traded at $840.56, with a volume of 3522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $828.70.
ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $745.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $688.37.
In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.38, for a total transaction of $3,696,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,838,404.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.38, for a total transaction of $3,696,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,838,404.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,818 shares of company stock worth $16,995,953. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after buying an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after buying an additional 422,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,291,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
