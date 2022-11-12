Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 317,369 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,095,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 933.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 183,917 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $92.06 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

