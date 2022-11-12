Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

OYST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Stock Performance

OYST opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. Oyster Point Pharma had a negative net margin of 493.39% and a negative return on equity of 207.45%. Equities analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OYST. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $9,161,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 224.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 987,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 683,460 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $910,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 111.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 117,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

