Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $183.00. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.69.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $165.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.95. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of -182.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,326,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,003. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 915,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,907,000 after acquiring an additional 521,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

