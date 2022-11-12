Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $50,432.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE:PARR opened at $23.81 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

