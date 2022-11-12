Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires 32,450 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,858.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $100.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

