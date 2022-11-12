Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $72.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,299 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 203,590 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 47,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $76,202,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.