Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $72.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.
Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PFGC stock opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,299 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 203,590 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 47,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $76,202,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.