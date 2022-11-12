Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $477.45

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 477.45 ($5.50) and traded as high as GBX 482 ($5.55). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 479 ($5.52), with a volume of 399,183 shares.

Personal Assets Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,545.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 477.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is £252.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 55 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 472 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £259.60 ($298.91). In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Mandy Clements acquired 209 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £990.66 ($1,140.66). Also, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 55 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 472 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £259.60 ($298.91). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 150,309 shares of company stock valued at $74,696,581.

About Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

