Pflug Koory LLC Purchases 6,375 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,311.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Shares of AMZN opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

