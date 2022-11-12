Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.11

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 16097800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on PSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 20.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Featured Articles
