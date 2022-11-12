Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.11

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 16097800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 20.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 40.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

