Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.11

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 16097800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 20.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.