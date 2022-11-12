Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.11

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 16097800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.
PSNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
