Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TCTL stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72.

