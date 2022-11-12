Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Primo Water Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ PRMW opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -158.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.12.
Primo Water Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.