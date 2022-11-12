Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Lowered to $18.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Primo Water by 7.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Primo Water by 76.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 4.5% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Primo Water by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.