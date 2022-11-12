Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.96

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.96 and last traded at $128.86, with a volume of 10662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 244.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.