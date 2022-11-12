PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in PROS by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of PROS by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 434,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 72,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 460,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PRO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

PROS Price Performance

Insider Activity

PROS stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.18. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

In related news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.