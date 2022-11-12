PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.00

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $131.18, with a volume of 4951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,717,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,630,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,717,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,613 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,704. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 50.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PTC by 53.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

