PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

PVH stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.15%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

