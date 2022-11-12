Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Issued By Oppenheimer

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Beyond Meat’s current full-year earnings is ($5.29) per share.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of BYND opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $969.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $85.44.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares during the last quarter. Once Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.8% during the first quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 97.2% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

