Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Issued By Desjardins

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CGI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. CGI has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. CWM LLC increased its stake in CGI by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CGI by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

