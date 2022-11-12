Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Issued By Desjardins

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIBGet Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CGI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of CGI stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. CGI has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. CWM LLC increased its stake in CGI by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CGI by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.