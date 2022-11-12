Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Issued By Northland Capmk

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for DocGo in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DocGo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
DocGo Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of DCGO stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. DocGo has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $802.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
