Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Issued By Northland Capmk

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for DocGo in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DocGo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. DocGo has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $802.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 1.6% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 105,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in DocGo by 5.2% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DocGo by 10.5% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in DocGo by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 31.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

