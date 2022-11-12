Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Masonite International Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masonite International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Masonite International’s current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $119.32. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Masonite International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Masonite International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Masonite International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Masonite International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Masonite International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

