Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Walt Disney Company Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Walt Disney in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

NYSE DIS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $163.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

