Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

APLE stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

