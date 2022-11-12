Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Decreased by B. Riley

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everi in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.10 on Friday. Everi has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 144.4% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 200,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 118,263 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,033,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 163,229 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 345,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Everi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Everi by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

