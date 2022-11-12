Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Olaplex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of OLPX opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,555,000 after purchasing an additional 249,123 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 15.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,054,000 after purchasing an additional 527,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth $41,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

