Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $71.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $97.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

