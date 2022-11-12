Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affirm in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

Get Affirm alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.72.

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.