Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lassonde Industries Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.67. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.44 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$496.20 million.

Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$209.50 and a one year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

