Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Cut by Analyst

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cantaloupe in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 8.8 %
NASDAQ CTLP opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.90. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 122.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 58.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 209,927 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 59.2% during the first quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 447,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 166,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 126,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
