Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Cut by Analyst

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cantaloupe in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.90. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 122.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 58.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 209,927 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 59.2% during the first quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 447,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 166,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 126,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.