Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. General Mills has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $82.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in General Mills by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 62,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in General Mills by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 123,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

