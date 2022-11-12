Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for InnovAge Holding Corp. Decreased by William Blair (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of InnovAge in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

InnovAge Stock Down 0.9 %

InnovAge stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $924.59 million and a PE ratio of -34.10.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $172.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnovAge

In other InnovAge news, Director Thomas Scully purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in InnovAge by 4,122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

