Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Raised by HC Wainwright

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Ocugen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Ocugen Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocugen

Shares of OCGN opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 4.04.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,216.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,617,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,503,000 after buying an additional 1,464,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after buying an additional 301,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 693,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 199.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 1,856,804 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,305,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

