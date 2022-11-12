Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Lowered by Analyst

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.67.

WSP Global Stock Down 2.0 %

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$160.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$186.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$158.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$150.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

