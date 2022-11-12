Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.08.
Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
