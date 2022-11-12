Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

About Q2

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 36.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 139,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Q2 by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.