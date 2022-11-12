Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QTWO. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Q2 from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $90.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

About Q2

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 669.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Q2 by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Q2 by 50.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.