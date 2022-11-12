Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QTWO. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Q2 from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.08.
Shares of Q2 stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $90.85.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
