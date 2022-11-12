Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QTWO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Q2 from $61.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.08.
Q2 Price Performance
NYSE:QTWO opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
