Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QTWO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Q2 from $61.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.08.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Q2

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 334,287 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,939,000 after acquiring an additional 221,085 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 151,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,325,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,734,000 after acquiring an additional 148,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,801,000.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.