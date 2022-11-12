Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$782.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$729.93 million.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 1.4 %

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.71.

Shares of BYD opened at C$211.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$217.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 165.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$187.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$164.96.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

