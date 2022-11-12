Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.50.

Shares of ATA opened at C$44.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$30.60 and a 52 week high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$610.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$617.53 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander bought 2,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,884.52.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

