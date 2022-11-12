Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Raised by William Blair

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Thermon Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Thermon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

NYSE:THR opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 77.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $10,937,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

