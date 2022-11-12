Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($3.77) per share.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WYNN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.31.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,122 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.