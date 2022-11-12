Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$81.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.90 million.
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
