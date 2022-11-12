Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issued By KeyCorp

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LXP Industrial Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE LXP opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.