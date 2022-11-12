Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Packaging Co. of America Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $11.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Shares of PKG opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

