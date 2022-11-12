Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.91 million during the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.02.

TSE:SSL opened at C$6.98 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 19,400 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.05 per share, with a total value of C$136,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025,690 shares in the company, valued at C$7,231,114.50. In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.05 per share, with a total value of C$136,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,025,690 shares in the company, valued at C$7,231,114.50. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,218.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.03%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

