Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Total Energy Services Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Total Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TOT. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 4.6 %

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$8.82 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.03 and a 1 year high of C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$369.56 million and a P/E ratio of 27.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Insider Activity at Total Energy Services

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,865,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,241,500. In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,865,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,241,500. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 112,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$886,048.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$886,048.35. Insiders purchased 348,852 shares of company stock worth $2,532,541 over the last 90 days.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

